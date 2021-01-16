Person shot on Maury Street in Richmond

Crime

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Police responded to calls of shots fired Saturday night and found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers from Richmond Police Department arrived at the scene on the 2000 block of Maury Street, where they found the victim and transported them to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Authorities said the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Police said they do not have a suspect at this time.

