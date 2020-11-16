Person stabbed on St. John Street

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department says one person was stabbed on Sunday in the 1100 block of St. John Street. Officers from the 4th precinct were called to the scene around 5:45 p.m.

The stabbing victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police say the incident is most likely domestic related and one arrest was made at the scene.

More Crime Coverage From 8News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events