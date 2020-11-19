RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -– A Richmond man will serve 15 years in prison for firing a handgun during an armed robbery in Petersburg.
In November 2014, Deontae J. Hargrave, 28, committed an armed robbery of a 7-Eleven convenience. According to the Department of Justice, when demanding money from the cashier, Hargrave fired a .40 caliber round of ammunition into the display case behind the cashier.
Hargrave stole $40 and three packs of cigarettes, and subsequently, sent a threatening letter to a detective investigating a crime he was allegedly involved in.
In 2015, Hargrave pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 270 months in prison. Following appeals, the 15-year-sentence was confirmed.
LATEST HEADLINES
- Black Friday Apple product deals: Here are the price drops experts are watching
- Dashcam video: Speeding Florida deputy hits man on bike, prompting lawsuit
- Tyson pork plant managers bet on how many workers would get COVID, lawsuit says
- Petersburg 7-Eleven armed robber sentenced to 15 years in prison
- StormTracker 8: Cold tonight; Sunny & pleasant for Friday