Petersburg 7-Eleven armed robber sentenced to 15 years in prison

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -– A Richmond man will serve 15 years in prison for firing a handgun during an armed robbery in Petersburg.

In November 2014, Deontae J. Hargrave, 28, committed an armed robbery of a 7-Eleven convenience. According to the Department of Justice, when demanding money from the cashier, Hargrave fired a .40 caliber round of ammunition into the display case behind the cashier.

Hargrave stole $40 and three packs of cigarettes, and subsequently, sent a threatening letter to a detective investigating a crime he was allegedly involved in.

In 2015, Hargrave pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 270 months in prison. Following appeals, the 15-year-sentence was confirmed.