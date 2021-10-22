Petersburg drug bust recovers firearms and narcotics

The Petersburg Bureau of Police Criminal Investigations Division and federal agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration executed a drug bust on Wednesday that recovered numerous firearms and narcotics. Officials recovered four firearms, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and U.S. currency from the bust. (Photo: Petersburg Bureau of Police)

(Photo: Petersburg Bureau of Police)

The announcement said detectives and agents executed a narcotics search warrant in the 800 block of Rome Street on Oct. 20. Officials recovered four firearms, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and U.S. currency from it.

Daquan Fisher was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute a schedule I or II controlled substance, possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Petersburg police said Fisher is being held without bond.