PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Petersburg man was taken into custody Wednesday after several months on the run from the law.

The Petersburg Bureau of Police said they worked with the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force to take 31-year-old Petersburg resident, Jamar Street, into custody March 9 after he failed to appear in court in December.

Street was wanted by police on charges for the homicide of Avery Taylor, which occurred on the 700 block of Commerce Street on Aug. 1, 2021.

Court documents show Street was originally arrested for Taylor’s murder on Sept. 24, 2021. He was granted bond a few months later on Dec. 6.

Street failed to appear at his hearing on Dec. 12 and was labeled a fugitive by the courts.

According to Virginia law, the penalties for failure to appear as pertaining to Street are: “Any person charged with a felony offense who willfully fails to appear before any court as required shall be guilty of a Class 6 felony.”

Court documents show that Street has been charged with:

Use of a firearm in a felony second offense

Shooting in the commission of a felony

Second degree murder

Petersburg Police said that Street was taken into custody without incident, and is being held until his appearance in court.