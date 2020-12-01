Petersburg gunshot victim with critical injuries airlifted to Richmond hospital

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Petersburg gunshot victim is being airlifted to a Richmond hospital with critical injuries following a shooting.

Police say it happened in the area of Wythe and Sycamore streets.

According to police, the victim’s injuries are life-threatening. He was initially dropped off at Southside Regional Medical Center.

Anyone with information relative to the shooting is asked to call (804) 732-4222.

