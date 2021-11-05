Petersburg High School student arrested with weapons on school grounds

Amine Loutfi, 18, has been charged with possession of a stun weapon and a knife over three inches in length on school property. (Photos: Petersburg Police Department)

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department said they have arrested a student who brought a knife and taser to school on Thursday.

The department said a school resource officers were walking through the high school when they heard the “arc” of a taser at about 8:47 a.m. on Nov. 4.

When they went to investigate, the officers saw a student place an item into his pocket. School resource offers then detained the student, Amine Loutfi, 18, and found he had a knife, taser and a small amount of marijuana on him.

Loutfi has been charged with possession of a stun weapon and a knife over three inches in length on school property. He was held at Riverside Regional Jail and is pending being bonded.

Petersburg police said there were no injures from this incident and parents were notified.