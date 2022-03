PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A man who was shot multiple times at a Petersburg hotel Friday night has succumbed to his wounds, and Petersburg Police are now conducting a death investigation.

Stephen Harris was shot several times at the California Inn on County Drive in Petersburg, just after 9:30 pm on Friday, March 4.

Harris was rushed to the hospital, but later died of his injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.