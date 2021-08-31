Petersburg man arrested and charged in connection to homicide on Mingea Street

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A man connected to a homicide in Petersburg has been arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder.

The homicide happened in the 500 block of Mingea Street on August 3. The victim was identified as Corey Seward, 32, of Petersburg.

Shawn Kirkland, 29, was taken into custody without incident in Chapel Hill North Carolina.

Shawn Kirkland

Petersburg Police teamed up with the United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and Chapel Hill Police to successfully apprehend the suspect.

Kirkland has been charged with 1st-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held pending extradition back to the City of Petersburg.