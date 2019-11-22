Suspect charged after Petersburg assault victim flown to hospital

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A 40-year-old man suspected of assaulting someone in Petersburg was arrested by police on Friday morning.
Authorities responded to the 200 block of S. West Street just before 8 a.m. for report of an assault in the area.The victim, who had a laceration to his forehead once officers arrived, was flown to Richmond after his condition was upgraded to life-threatening, police said.
Petersburg police arrested a suspect in the incident, identified as Deshone Scott, and charged him with aggravated malicious wounding.
