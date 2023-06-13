PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The jury in charge of deciding the outcome of a case involving a man charged with several offenses found Travis Tremaine Williams guilty Tuesday.

Malicious wounding

Kidnapping

Third-offense domestic assault and battery

Two counts of using a firearm

Two counts of shooting or wounding another while committing a felony

Possessing a firearm as a violent felon

Five counts of attempting to suborn perjury

These charges carry a mandatory life imprisonment term under Virginia’s “Three Strikes and You’re Out” law. Williams has previous convictions for kidnapping and malicious wounding.

With all the charges, he is facing a mandatory-minimum sentence of two life terms and 13 years imprisonment.

The evidence presented in the trial was that Williams went into a home in February 2021 and chased the victim throughout the home with a firearm. He tried to forcefully put her in a vehicle but she escaped, before he fired twice in the air, according to the City of Petersburg’s Commonwealth’s Attorney.

In March of the same year, while Williams was incarcerated on these charges, a letter he sent the victim was intercepted by police, the court evidence revealed. The letter told the victim to deny Williams had hurt her or was in possession of a firearm.

In July 2022, the day the victim gave their testimony, Williams called her repeatedly the same day to claim she did not remember what happened.

Williams’ sentencing is set for September 19, 2023.