PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities say the suspect in a murder dating back to 2019 was sentenced Tuesday.

The murder happed in the 200 block of E. Fillmore St. in March of 2019. Officers arrived and found 22-year-old Dajah Brown dead from her injuries.

Police identified 23-year-old Jaquan Moultrie as a suspect in the case. He turned himself in to officers at police headquarters the next day. Moultrie was charged with first-degree murder and unlawful stabbing.

Moultrie was found guilty at his sentencing on March 22, 2022 of First-Degree Murder and Unlawful Stabbing in the Commission of a Felony in the murder of Brown.

Moultrie was sentenced to a total of 85 years behind bars. He received 80 years for the murder, and five years for unlawful stabbing while in the commission of a felony.