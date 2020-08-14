Petersburg man indicted on murder charges in shooting death of 22-year-old at Chesterfield Towne Center

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Petersburg man has been indicted for murder and felony use of a firearm in the shooting of a 22-year-old man inside the food court of Chesterfield Towne Center in June. The victim, identified as Kimani O. Donovan, died in the hospital nearly two weeks later.

Police swarmed the parking lot of the mall after receiving reports of shots being fired at around 6 p.m. on June 23. Gunshots were fired amid a scuffle, police said, and one victim, who was later identified as Donovan, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The next day, William Ezell Taylor Jr., 23, was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The attorney representing Taylor, Ryan Spetz, argued that the shooting was in self-defense during a court appearance in early July, but Taylor was denied bond.

Days later, Donovan succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Jennie Nesbitt, Chesterfield’s chief deputy commonwealth’s attorney, told 8News on Friday that Taylor was indicted for murder and use of a firearm in the commission of murder and will be in court on Sept. 17.

