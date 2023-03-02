PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Petersburg man was sentenced to 40 years in prison on nine counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony after being convicted of more than a dozen charges stemming from an incident in June of 2021.

Alfread Wyche was apprehended after Petersburg Police responded to a home invasion on North Carolina Avenue, according to Petersburg Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney, David Sands.

On Sept. 27, 2022, Wyche was convicted of nine counts of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, two counts each of Robbery of a Residence with a Gun, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery of a Residence with a Gun, Armed Burglary, Conspiracy to Commit Armed Burglary, and three counts of Abduction.

Wyche was sentenced to a 40-year minimum mandatory sentence on Feb. 28, 2023.