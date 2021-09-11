Petersburg man shot; second shooting in city today

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg police are investigating a shooting at the intersection of Grigg and Church Streets.

Police say one male victim has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The shooting occurred sometime before 1:25 p.m. Saturday, less than twelve hours after another shooting on Hannon Street.

Police are still investigating the incident. If you have any information, contact Petersburg police at (804) 861-1212 or use the p3tips mobile app.

This is a developing story – stay with 8News for updates.