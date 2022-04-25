PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A man was found shot to death inside his car at the Marathon gas station off of South Crater Road late Sunday night.

Police were dispatched to the 2700 block of S. Crater Road at 12:27 a.m. on April 25, after hearing a person had been shot in a car. Once on scene, police found the victim, 32-year-old Chesterfield resident, Jaquan Donte Reid, dead in the car.

The incident marks the fourth shooting within four days in Petersburg.

Petersburg police said they are investigating the incident, and located a crime scene where it is believed Reid was shot, at the intersection of Mars Street and Jefferson Street.

The Petersburg Police Department is asking anyone with information on any of the recent shootings to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.