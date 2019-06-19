Petersburg officer put on leave after arrest for domestic assault

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Following an investigation, authorities arrested a Petersburg Police officer Tuesday for domestic assault.

The Petersburg Police Facebook page says that officer Trenzas Whitley has been detained and that “an emergency protective order was issued.” Whitley was put on administrative leave after the arrest as the Petersburg Police Department awaits the outcome of the court proceedings.

A woman named Caitlyn Davis was also arrested for domestic assault and an emergency protective order was issued. It is unclear at this time what connection Whitley and Davis have.

