Petersburg parents charged with child abuse after infant placed into medically-induced coma

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The parents of a 3-month-old boy have been charged after the child was put into a medically induced coma with severe injuries.

Authorities learned about an infant “with severe injuries to the head and body” at a Richmond-area hospital on Nov. 24. According to police, the child had a skull fracture, broken ribs, broken arms and legs, a broken sternum, burns and bite marks.

An investigation revealed the incident took place in the 100 block of Croatan Drive in Petersburg, police said, and led to charges against the parents.

Martino Jackson, 29, and Lisa Lee, 34, have been charged with aggravated malicious wounding, child abuse/neglect and failure to seek medical attention.

