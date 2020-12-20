Petersburg police arrest 12 more people, collect 8 firearms during joint enforcement effort

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department arrested 12 people, seized 8 firearms and confiscated narcotics on Friday as part of their ongoing joint enforcement operation.

Petersburg police officers have been working with law enforcement officers from state and federal partners to “disband the criminal element” in the community.

During this most recent round of arrests people were brought in for possession of narcotics and firearms violations. They also brought in multiple men wanted by other agencies. The full arrests can be seen in a tweet from PPD.

