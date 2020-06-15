Petersburg Police arrest 21-year-old linked to Halifax Street shooting

A 21-year-old man suspected of his involvement in a shooting last month is in custody, according to Petersburg Police.

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A 21-year-old man suspected of a shooting last month is now in custody, according to Petersburg Police.

Authorities say, Omari Mason, of Petersburg, was wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred in the 900 block of Halifax Street on May 31. There, police said one man was shot. Police did not release an updated condition of the victim.

Mason, who was taken into custody without incident, is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, reckless handling of a firearm and malicious wounding.

Mason is being held without bail at this time.

