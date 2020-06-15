1  of  2
Breaking News
Woman pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder in fatal Shockoe Bottom hit-and-run Gun rights groups seek injunction blocking Virginia’s new one-gun-a-month law

Petersburg Police arrest 21-year-old linked to Halifax Street shooting

Crime

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:
omari_mason_

A 21-year-old man suspected of his involvement in a shooting last month is in custody, according to Petersburg Police.

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A 21-year-old man suspected of a shooting last month is now in custody, according to Petersburg Police.

Authorities say, Omari Mason, of Petersburg, was wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred in the 900 block of Halifax Street on May 31. There, police said one man was shot. Police did not release an updated condition of the victim.

Mason, who was taken into custody without incident, is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, reckless handling of a firearm and malicious wounding.

Mason is being held without bail at this time.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events