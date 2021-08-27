Petersburg police arrest 6 men and recover 5 firearms in Operation Safe Streets

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department said they arrested six men and recovered 5 firearms from the streets as part of an operation with the Virginia State Police.

PPD said the goal of Operation Safe Streets is to remove wanted individuals and illegally possessed weapons from the streets. In addition to the wanted men and firearms, this operation also recovered illegal narcotics, including cocaine and marijuana, a stolen vehicle and U.S. currency.

Operation Safe Streets recovered five firearms, illegal narcotics, including cocaine and marijuana, a stolen vehicle and U.S. currency. (Photo: Petersburg Police Department)

The individuals arrested were: