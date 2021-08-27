Petersburg police arrest 6 men and recover 5 firearms in Operation Safe Streets

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department said they arrested six men and recovered 5 firearms from the streets as part of an operation with the Virginia State Police.
PPD said the goal of Operation Safe Streets is to remove wanted individuals and illegally possessed weapons from the streets. In addition to the wanted men and firearms, this operation also recovered illegal narcotics, including cocaine and marijuana, a stolen vehicle and U.S. currency.
The individuals arrested were:
- Reginalad Baldwin, Dinwiddie warrant
- Keiwan Blackwell, failure to appear in Petersburg
- Marcus Harris, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a stolen firearm
- Jimell Townes Jr., possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a concealed weapon
- Tyrese Rose, possession of a concealed weapon
- Emerson Cobb, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance