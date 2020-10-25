Petersburg Police arrest five, confiscate illegal weapons and drugs

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department and other law enforcement agencies worked together to make multiple arrests and contraband seizures.

They arrested four men and one woman:

Tyquan Smith, 23 for possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear in Sussex County

Kenneth Spencer, 20 for a concealed weapon

Qjana Merrit, 41 for contempt of court

Dwanye Gray, 33 for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Cordell Mason, 33 possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance

In addition to the arrests they seized cash, cocaine, marijuana and five illegal weapons.