Petersburg Police arrest five, confiscate illegal weapons and drugs

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department and other law enforcement agencies worked together to make multiple arrests and contraband seizures.

They arrested four men and one woman:

  • Tyquan Smith, 23 for possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear in Sussex County
  • Kenneth Spencer, 20 for a concealed weapon
  • Qjana Merrit, 41 for contempt of court
  • Dwanye Gray, 33 for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Cordell Mason, 33 possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance

In addition to the arrests they seized cash, cocaine, marijuana and five illegal weapons.

