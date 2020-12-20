Petersburg police crack 2019 murder case, arrest 20-year-old man

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — William “Joey” Spillane was killed in a shooting on Nov. 27. 2019. Over a year later, the Petersburg Police Department arrested 20-year-old Sincere Quayles and charged him for the murder.
Police say the arrest was made after an “extensive investigation” by the Criminal Investigations Division. The United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force helped with the arrest.
Quayles was brought in without incident and is being held without bond until he appears in court.
The shooting took place near the intersection of University Boulevard and High Street. Police who responded to the scene found Spillane dead at the scene and took another victim to a local hospital for a gunshot wound in their leg.
