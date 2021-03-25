Petersburg police arrest man in connection to deadly August shooting

Crime
PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Petersburg man has been taken into custody and received multiple charges relating to a deadly shooting that occurred in August.

On Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:15 a.m. police responded to the 300 block of Mistletoe Street for a shooting. There they found Jamaria Starkes suffering from a gunshot wound. Starkes later passed away.

Now police have brought in a suspect in connection to Starkes’ death. The Petersburg Police Department and Riverside Regional Jail arrested 20-year-old Xavier Butts and charged him with 2nd degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Butts will remain in custody as he waits to appear in court.

