Petersburg Police arrest man suspected of grand larceny

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department announced Wednesday that they had arrested a man for an armed robbery that occurred on S. Crater Road near Wagner Road.

The man is suspected of stealing from a parking lot on Tuesday night around 10 p.m.

Police responded to the area after the incident to collect information and a few hours later the suspect’s car was found on Van Buren Street.

Demarco Ford, 27, has been arrested in connection to the incident. Ford’s charges include grand larceny and brandishing a firearm. He will remain in custody until his court appearance.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.