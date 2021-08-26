Petersburg Police arrest three suspects in connection to vape shop armed robbery

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police have arrested three suspects in connection to a commercial robbery that happened on Aug. 7.

The robbery took place at Ocean Vape King in the 2700 block of S. Crater Rd.

All three men were taken into custody on Aug. 20 without incident.

Taron Reavis and Brandon Ruffin have been arrested and charged with robbery. Zachary Thompson was charged with two counts of robbery, use of firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

All three suspects are awaiting appearances in court.