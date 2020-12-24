Petersburg Police asking for assistance in 2018 cold case

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Petersburg are asking for the public’s help in solving a cold case from 2018.

On April 9, 2018, police arrived on W. Washington St. and found Antonio Goode, 49, of Petersburg dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police don’t have any suspects in the case. Anyone with information on this crime are asked to contact the Petersburg Crime Stoppers.

