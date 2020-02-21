1  of  3
Breaking News
Man charged with arson in connection with 2019 house fire in Chesterfield County Investigation underway after 3 homes shot up in Hopewell Richmond Police: Man fighting for life after hit-and-run on Magnolia Street
Closings & Delays
There are currently 29 active closings. Click for more details.

Petersburg Police asking for help after patrol rifle stolen from officer’s vehicle

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Petersburg Police_551289

(File photo)

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police are looking for the person who stole a rifle from an officer’s patrol vehicle Thursday night.

The department said the theft occurred between the hours of 10:15 p.m. and 11:35 p.m. The patrol rifle was reportedly stolen out of the trunk of the vehicle, which was parked outside the officer’s home in the East Walnut Hill area of the city.

No other information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information, or who may have been in the area and seen something, is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

“Remember Crime Solvers pays a reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.”

Petersburg Police

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events