Petersburg Police asking for help after patrol rifle stolen from officer’s vehicle

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police are looking for the person who stole a rifle from an officer’s patrol vehicle Thursday night.

The department said the theft occurred between the hours of 10:15 p.m. and 11:35 p.m. The patrol rifle was reportedly stolen out of the trunk of the vehicle, which was parked outside the officer’s home in the East Walnut Hill area of the city.

No other information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information, or who may have been in the area and seen something, is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

“Remember Crime Solvers pays a reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.” Petersburg Police

