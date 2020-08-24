Petersburg Police ask help solving homicide from November

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police sent out a tweet Monday asking for assistance in solving the shooting of 27-year-old William Spillane.

Authorities responded to the 800 block of McKenzie Street at 11:17 p.m. on Nov. 27, for a report of a double shooting in the area. Officers arrived and found two victims, one fatally shot and another who was shot in the leg.

Petersburg police identified 27-year-old William Joseph Spillane as the man who was found shot to death. The injured victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

Petersburg Police are still searching for the shooter. They determined the shootings occurred at the intersection of University Boulevard and High Street.

Police ask anyone with information in regards to the homicide to contact Detective L. Anthony at (804)-732-4222. Anonymous tips can be sent through the P3tips smartphone app or by going to https://www.p3tips.com. There is a cash reward of $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

LATEST HEADLINES: