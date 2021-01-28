Petersburg Police ramp up initiative to stop gun violence; Record year for murders ‘does not define the city’

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — As a law enforcement officer of over 30 years, Petersburg police chief Travis Christian always had a love for the city he now serves.

Christian grew up in Richmond and always had the prospect in the back of his mind to work as an officer for the city to the south.

Now, he is its chief.

It hasn’t been an easy start since he took over the position in October when homicides were already on the rise in the city.

There were 21 homicides in Petersburg in 2020 — a record year.

Chief Christian said the statistic does not define the city.

“When you see those numbers, it was concerning not just for the police department but for the community as well,” Chief Christian said. “We had to take a deep dive into the causes of the issues occurring in our city when it comes to gun violence.”

Starting this year, the Petersburg Police Department is committed to being a part of their community and maintaining transparency. They also want to figure out the source of the gun violence and systemic problems, according to Christian.

“We wanted to put boots on the ground and truly find out what is the root cause of the problems in our city,” he said.

As a result, they found several people with outstanding warrants “that were causing havoc in the city.” Those people were arrested and removed from the streets to keep the area safe.

“During our efforts, we took 402 guns off of the streets of Petersburg in 2020,” Christian said. “That’s a lot of guns for a city our size. And those guns were being used in an illegal capacity.”

He said their Clean Streets Initiative targeted individuals who were bringing guns into the city to use in violent crimes, not to target those who are carrying legally.

He says the initiative is also in place to clean up some of the environmental issues in the city that breed violence.

“We went over one homicide past our record year,” Christian said. “They were record numbers. It is not something we are proud of. One homicide is one homicide too many. Numbers are numbers, that doesn’t define the city.”

He says other jurisdictions had more total homicides, and the per-capita amount can form a stigma and narrative against what the city truly represents.

“We, as Petersburg, are described as a violent city when we are not. Every city has its challenges. We are a city on the rise. We are a great city.” Petersburg Police Chief Travis Christian

He said the department is actively addressing the issues and they are not running away from doing their jobs.

However, he said the community must come together to recognize the good things happening in the city.

“Take a walk around any part of our city. You’ll find some good. We, as a department, are focusing on the good of our city.”