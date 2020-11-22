Petersburg police conducting Sunday morning death investigation

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department announced early Sunday morning they are conducting a death investigation at the 1 block of N. Crater road.

Policse said the victim was located and taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the department at 804-732-4222 or using P3tips.com.

