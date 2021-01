PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department made 17 arrests between Jan. 11 and Jan. 12 as part of their ongoing “Operation Clean Streets.”

The United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Virginia State Police assisted in making these arrests.

Arrests were made for firearms charges, malicious wounding, drug charges, failure to appear in court, strangulation, driving without a license, abduction, larceny, assault, threats of death, reckless driving, robbery and more.