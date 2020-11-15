Petersburg Police Department investigating shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department is on the scene of a non-fatal shooting in the 20 block of Spring Street.

A tweet from PPD at says the victim has non-life threatening injury. The alert was posted on twitter at 3:40 p.m. on Sunday.

Information about the incident can be reported to P3tips.com or (804)732-4222.

