Petersburg police hope tips can help solve 2005 homicide of 18-year-old

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg police continue to search for clues that may help the department solve a 15-year-old cold case homicide investigation.
Police say on Oct. 23, 2005, just before 8:40 a.m., police were called to the back of a home in the 100 block of Liberty Street. There, police found 18-year-old Deandre Thomas dead.
8News spoke with Thomas’ mother in 2018. She shared her feelings about her son and her hope that someone comes forward with information.
“It still bothers me,” Nauvata Evans told 8News. “Every day, I wake up. I have a picture of him on the clock and I look at it every day because I am waiting for that phone call to come that somebody’s been arrested.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police (804) 732-4222.
