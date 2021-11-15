Petersburg police identify man killed in Saturday night shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The adult man shot and killed in Petersburg on Saturday night has been identified by police.

According to Petersburg Police, 47-year-old Corbett Beverly of South Chesterfield was found wounded on S. South Street just before 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said he was laying on the sidewalk. He was taken to the hospital for treatment where he later died.

No suspect has been arrested in connection to Beverly’s death.

Anyone with information about the crime can call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

