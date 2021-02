PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Petersburg responded to reports of a person shot on the 200 block of S. South Street Thursday afternoon.

@PBurgPolice are in the 200 blk of S. South St for a person shot. No suspect information is available, a white vehicle was seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed. If anyone was in the area & witnessed anything please contact us at (804)861-1212 or https://t.co/zMqXhvJLuV. — Petersburg Police (@PBurgPolice) February 25, 2021

No suspect information is available.

Police is asking anyone with information to call (804) 861-1212 or p3tips.com.