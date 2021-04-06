Petersburg police investigating deadly shooting on Rives Road

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — One person was shot and killed in Petersburg on Rives Road. The Petersburg Police Department tweeted that a death investigation was underway early Tuesday evening.

The shooting took place in the 40 block of Rives Road, sometime before 5:30 p.m.

When officers arrived to the scene they located a person shot.

PPD tells 8News that no arrest has been made and they are not seeking a suspect at this time.

Police are asking that anyone with information contact them at 804-861-1212.