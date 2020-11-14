Petersburg police investigating double shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department tweeted on Friday evening that two people were shot in the 500 block of Virginia Avenue.
Police are now searching for anyone with information about the shooting, tips can be made to P3tips.com or by calling (804)732-4222.
This a breaking news update. Stay with 8News for updates from the scene.
More Crime Coverage From 8News
- A man is suffering threatening injuries after being shot at the 3900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue. The Richmond Police Department says they responded to calls for a person shot at 11:000 a.m. on Friday.
- Authorities are pointing to a rise in gun violence after three people in Hopewell over a one day span.
- A death investigation is underway in Chesterfield after police say a man was found dead.
- The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 500 block of North 2nd Street.
- NC man sentenced to 2 years in prison for threatening to burn down African American church in Virginia BeachA North Carolina man was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison for making a threat to burn down an African American church in Virginia Beach this summer.
- Hopewell Chief of Police, Colonel Kamran Afzal released a statement on Thursday announcing his intolerance for behavior that is harming the Hopewell community. His release comes on the tail of at least three separate shootings on Wednesday.
- The Prince George Police Department arrested a man on Thursday morning for the murder of 20-year-old Corrine Lee Huddleston. Huddleston has been missing since October, police uncovered what they suspect to be her remains on Thursday.
- An unlicensed Portsmouth teenager was arrested overnight after going 100 mph in a stolen vehicle on I-64 in New Kent, police say.
- Hopewell police are investigating after two people in Hopewell were shot in the leg.
- "She was determined to make everybody around her happy." The veteran's family made it clear that they don't want Cunningham to be remembered by what happened to her — instead, they cherish her lasting impact on others.