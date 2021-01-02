Petersburg police investigating life-threatening shooting on Pecan Street

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — One person was shot in Petersburg on Saturday night. The Petersburg Police Department tweeted they were on the scene at 10:10 p.m.
The shooting took place on Pecan Street in Pecan Acres. The victim is being treated for life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information can contact police at (804)861-1212.
