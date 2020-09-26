Petersburg police investigating non-fatal shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg police are currently investigating a shooting at the intersection of Farmer Street and Jones Street.

A tweet from Petersburg Police says one person has been shot and has non-life threatening injuries.

@PBurgPolice are currently on location at Farmer Street and Jones Street where a person has been shot & has non life threatening injuries. If anyone was in the area & witnessed anything contact police at https://t.co/zMqXhvJLuV — Petersburg Police (@PBurgPolice) September 26, 2020

