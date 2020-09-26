Petersburg police investigating non-fatal shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg police are currently investigating a shooting at the intersection of Farmer Street and Jones Street.
A tweet from Petersburg Police says one person has been shot and has non-life threatening injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News as we learn more.
