Petersburg Police investigating overnight shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred overnight Saturday and left one person dead.

The department says the incident happened on Commerce Street between N. South Street and N. Jones Street.

@PBurgpolice are on scene in the 700 Blk of Commerce St where a Death Investigation is underway following a shooting. We are in the early stages of the investigation and are asking if anyone witnessed the incident to contact us at (804)861-1212 or at https://t.co/zMqXhvJLuV. — Petersburg Police (@PBurgPolice) August 1, 2021

The identity of the victim is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. If you have any information about what happened, contact Petersburg Police at (804) 861-1212.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.