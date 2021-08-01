Petersburg Police investigating overnight shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred overnight Saturday and left one person dead.
The department says the incident happened on Commerce Street between N. South Street and N. Jones Street.
The identity of the victim is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing. If you have any information about what happened, contact Petersburg Police at (804) 861-1212.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.