Petersburg police investigating shooting on Independence Avenue

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department is investigating a shooting with one injury in the 700 block of Independence Avenue. The victim was taken to a Richmond hospital by air lift.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact PPD at (804)732-4222 or by going to http://P3tips.com.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events