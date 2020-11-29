Petersburg police investigating shooting on Independence Avenue

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department is investigating a shooting with one injury in the 700 block of Independence Avenue. The victim was taken to a Richmond hospital by air lift.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact PPD at (804)732-4222 or by going to http://P3tips.com.
