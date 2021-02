PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Officers in Petersburg are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that injured one person.

The shooting occurred at 4:30 a.m. in the 40 block of Summit Street. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

No arrest has been made in the case, and police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the shooter. Anyone with information is to contact Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or using the P3 Tips app.