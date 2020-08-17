Petersburg police investigating woman’s 2019 death as homicide

Police said Monday that a homicide investigation into the death of 43-year-old Virginia Allen, whose body was found last year at the Little Church Street Cemetery in Petersburg, is underway and detectives are seeking the public’s help. (photo courtesy of Petersburg police)

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police said Monday that a homicide investigation into the death of 43-year-old Virginia Allen, whose body was found last year at the Little Church Street Cemetery in Petersburg, is underway and detectives are seeking the public’s help.

Authorities were called to the cemetery on Oct. 13, 2019, at 9:11 a.m. after Allen’s body was found. An investigation began, however, police did not provide any additional details on whether Allen had been killed.

On Monday, Petersburg police shared a Facebook post saying that Allen’s death has been classified as a homicide and requesting the community’s help in the investigation.

