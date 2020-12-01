Petersburg police looking for a suspicious person seen wandering around with shotgun

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police department needs help finding a suspicious person who was caught on camera wandering around a residence’s backyard with a shotgun.

Police said on Thursday, Nov. 26, a man was captured on video in the backyard of a residence on the 200 block of Hinton Street. In the video, the supsect is seen carrying a shotgun as he was moving around the property.





The suspect caught on camera.

Anyone with information about the identity of this man is asked to contact the Petersburg Bureau of Police Criminal Investigations Division at 804-731-4222 or by sending the tip through the P3tips App or online at P3tips.com.