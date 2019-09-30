Petersburg police looking for Wells Fargo robbery suspect

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities responded to a Wells Fargo bank in Petersburg following reports Monday afternoon of a bank robbery that had just taken place.

Petersburg police arrived at the Wells Fargo in the 3000 block of S. Crater Road at 2:30 p.m. after being informed that the bank was robbed by an unknown man. The suspect is described as a black male around 6-foot-1 to 6-foot-2 inches tall, weighing roughly 240 pounds and between 30 and 40 years old, according to police.

The suspect was wearing a black Fila hat, black pants, royal blue Nike jacket and black low top Nike shoes at the time of the robbery. Authorities believe the man left the area in a dark colored vehicle which was parked near the bank at the time.

It is unclear whether or not the suspect left with any cash.

Anyone with information regarding this crime has been asked to contact crime solvers at (804) 861-1212.

