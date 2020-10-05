Petersburg police need help solving a 2018 homicide

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg police department needs the public’s help solving a homicide from 2018.
On Nov. 28, 2018, at about 4 p.m. police were called to the 1000 block of Elliot Avenue for a suspicious death. When officers arrived they found Charles Bach, 71, dead.
Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Detective K. Mitchell at 804-732-4222 or by sending a tip through the P3tips app or online here.
