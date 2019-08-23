Petersburg Police on the lookout for accused burglar

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police need the public’s help identifying a man accused of burglary in Petersburg.

Officers say a man entered through the backdoor of a business located in the 400 block of S. Sycamore Street on June 6 around 3 a.m.

Officers say the man removed a laptop, cash, checks and other business equipment.

Anyone with nformation related to what police called a “commercial burglary,” should contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804)861-1212, or Petersburg’s non-emergency number (804)732-4222.