Petersburg Police probe armed bank robbery

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — An investigation is underway following an armed robbery in Petersburg.

Petersburg Police says the incident happened in the 2700 block of S. Crater Road at the Bank of Southside Virginia just after 5:30 p.m. Police say a man with a grey beard, wearing dark clothing, approached the clerk, demanded money and left after committing the robbery.

Anyone with information in relation to this robbery is asked to call (804) 732-4222.

