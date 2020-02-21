Petersburg Police probe armed bank robbery

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — An investigation is underway following an armed robbery in Petersburg.

Petersburg Police says the incident happened in the 2700 block of S. Crater Road at the Bank of Southside Virginia just after 5:30 p.m. Police say a man with a grey beard, wearing dark clothing, approached the clerk, demanded money and left after committing the robbery.

@PBurgPolice are conducting an investigation into an armed bank robbery of the Bank of Southside Virginia that occurred in the 2700 block of S. Crater Road. Anyone with any information on this robbery is asked to call (804)732-4222 or go to https://t.co/zMqXhvJLuV. — Petersburg Police (@PBurgPolice) February 21, 2020

Anyone with information in relation to this robbery is asked to call (804) 732-4222.

