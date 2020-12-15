Petersburg Police responding to two separate Tuesday shootings

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police are responding to two different gun violence locations in the city today.
The first incident left a male victim with non-life threatening gunshot injuries on the 1800 block of Oakdale Avenue.
The second incident was on Halifax Street and Baylors Lane where shots were fired after a crash occurred.
Petersburg Police are investigating the shooting incidents and ask the public to call 804-861-1212 with any information.
